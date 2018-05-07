Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Reclaiming your creative drive in the face of hardship

May 10, 2018 | By Staff
More: Serious, Production, Video

During times of hardship, change and grief, it's easy to blame yourself for creative failures. Everyone reacts differently, but there's one thing everyone has in common: it makes creativity practically impossible. How can you reclaim the drive to create through difficult times? 

In this 2018 GDC session, game designer Laralyn McWilliams provides tools to recognize when you're deep in the well of darkness, and goes into methods to help reclaim your creativity by discussing her experience going through multiple rounds of cancer treatment.

The talk comes from personal experience, and is inspirational for those struggling to work on creative endeavors in the face of hardship -- it's well worth your time. You can watch the full talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

