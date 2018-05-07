Video: Reclaiming your creative drive in the face of hardship

During times of hardship, change and grief, it's easy to blame yourself for creative failures. Everyone reacts differently, but there's one thing everyone has in common: it makes creativity practically impossible. How can you reclaim the drive to create through difficult times?

In this 2018 GDC session, game designer Laralyn McWilliams provides tools to recognize when you're deep in the well of darkness, and goes into methods to help reclaim your creativity by discussing her experience going through multiple rounds of cancer treatment.

The talk comes from personal experience, and is inspirational for those struggling to work on creative endeavors in the face of hardship -- it's well worth your time. You can watch the full talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

