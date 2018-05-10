Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve debuts public bug bounty board in an effort to improve security

Valve debuts public bug bounty board in an effort to improve security

May 10, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
May 10, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

The folks at Valve set up a public bug bounty board on the HackerOne platform on Monday in an effort to patch up security vulnerabilities in Steam, Valve games, and other Valve services by paying people to report them.

This is a big deal given how many people use Valve's tech (which has occasionally been breached in a very public fashion), though devs who are interested in participating should know that the bounties are only paid for work done within very specific guidelines.

Valve is joining Nintendo, Oculus, and a litany of other tech companies in establishing a public bug bounty program, years after hobbyist hacker Ruby Nealon told Ars Technica he was going to give up probing the security of Valve's services because they "giv[e] so little of a shit about people's [security] findings."

"I won't be finding bugs anymore for Valve because there are plenty of companies that appreciate the time and effort put in by security researchers," Nealon said in 2016, shortly after publicly revealing two Steam exploits, one of which allowed him to post a game on the service without Valve's permission. "See HackerOne, which is an entire platform hundreds of companies use. I felt like Valve were exploiting me."

In the three days since launch, Valve's new HackerOne bug bounty program has paid out over $108,000 in bounties (the minimum payout is $100) and publicly thanked 39 hackers. For full details about the program and what's fair game, check out Valve's HackerOne page

Related Jobs

Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[05.10.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[05.10.18]
Software Engineer Intern
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[05.10.18]
Game Design Intern
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — 94404, California, United States
[05.10.18]
World/Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How the QUBE 2 devs built a better massive 3D puzzle labyrinth
PS4 PaRappa remaster was a PSP emulation with updated textures
Designing Vandals, a turn-based stealth game about graffiti artists
Niantic wants to build AR maps with data from Pokemon Go players


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image