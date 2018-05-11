Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Kongregate looking to court indie devs with new Canada office

Kongregate looking to court indie devs with new Canada office

May 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
May 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Web game portal operator turned publisher, Kongregate, has opened a new office in Montreal, Canada.

The company, which recently launched a $10 million publishing fund and a new digital games platform called Kartridge, hopes to embed itself in the region's "vibrant" indie development scene. 

The new opening will also bring the firm closer to several long-time collaborators, such as Burrito Bison developer Juicy Beast -- which has struck up publishing deals with Kongregate in the past.

"Montreal has become a hotspot for game development with a strong and diverse talent pool," said company co-founder and CEO, Emily Greer. "Expanding our resources and time zones allows us as a company to be closer to our Canadian and European partners."

The move means Kongregate now has five major facilities around the U.S. and Canada, with the company having also set up shop in San Francisco, Portland, San Diego, and Chicago.

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[05.11.18]
[Vietnam] Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.10.18]
Outsource Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.10.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey , California, United States
[05.10.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Building and balancing Battletech's procedurally-generated missions
How the QUBE 2 devs built a better massive 3D puzzle labyrinth
PS4 PaRappa remaster was a PSP emulation with updated textures
Designing Vandals, a turn-based stealth game about graffiti artists


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image