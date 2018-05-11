Kongregate looking to court indie devs with new Canada office

Web game portal operator turned publisher, Kongregate, has opened a new office in Montreal, Canada.

The company, which recently launched a $10 million publishing fund and a new digital games platform called Kartridge, hopes to embed itself in the region's "vibrant" indie development scene.

The new opening will also bring the firm closer to several long-time collaborators, such as Burrito Bison developer Juicy Beast -- which has struck up publishing deals with Kongregate in the past.

"Montreal has become a hotspot for game development with a strong and diverse talent pool," said company co-founder and CEO, Emily Greer. "Expanding our resources and time zones allows us as a company to be closer to our Canadian and European partners."

The move means Kongregate now has five major facilities around the U.S. and Canada, with the company having also set up shop in San Francisco, Portland, San Diego, and Chicago.