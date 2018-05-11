Veteran voice actor Nolan North to receive BAFTA Special Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) will honor voice performer Nolan North, best known as Uncharted's quip-happy protagonist Nathan Drake, with a Special Award later this year.

The award will be presented to North at a pre-E3 event in London on June 11, and will recognise the actor's outstanding contribution to performance in games.

Previous winners of the BAFTA Special Award include former Uncharted game director Amy Hennig, influential game designer Brenda Romero, and Riot Games co-founders Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill.

"To be recognized for one's work is always special, but to be recognized by BAFTA is truly an honor," commented North, who's also appeared in other major franchises like Destiny, Assassin's Creed, and Call of Duty. "I am humbled beyond words."