May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigns after 3 months

May 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Michael Mauler has resigned as CEO of GameStop, citing “personal reasons” for his departure. Prior to his time as CEO, Mauler had been with the company for 16 years.

Mauler stepped into the role just a few months ago, officially taking on the position in February after former CEO Julian Paul Raines stepped down due to illness. 

The company's board of directors has now appointed Daniel DeMatteo as interim CEO while GameStop begins the search for a new chief exec. As one of the original co-founders of the company, DeMatteo has been with GameStop since 1996 and has taken on a variety of roles through the years, including CEO for a period of time.

