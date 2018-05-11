Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 11, 2018
The Microsoft Store now offers digital game gifting on PC

May 11, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Console/PC

Microsoft has rolled out the option for PC users to gift digital games and DLC through the Microsoft Store. The feature first hit Xbox One late last year and has now been extended to cover the PC side of the company’s offerings.

Other PC-based game storefronts like Steam and Humble have offered game gifting for some time, so Microsoft’s decision to enable the feature for its platform brings it in line with both its PC competitors and its own digital Xbox One game store.

Additionally, Microsoft has expanded the Xbox One’s gifting features to include all Xbox One titles, though Xbox 360 and Xbox Classic games on the store are still unable to be gifted.  

From the PC Microsoft Store itself, players can choose to buy a game either for themselves or as a gift at the moment of purchase.

Many of the same restrictions from the Xbox One gifting system still apply. Preorders and free games are ineligible to be gifted, as are things like loot-boxes or in-game currencies. Each user can only gift two discounted games in a 14-day period and any gifted title is bound to the region of the purchaser, not the recipient. 

