Twitch files counter-complaint against banned CS:GO streamer

Twitch has filed a counter-complaint against the lawsuit filed by former <i>Counter-Strike: Global Offensive streamer</i> James 'Phantoml0rd' Varga, who sued the company nearly three months ago for damages after being banned indefinitely from the platform back in July 2016.

Varga was banned and his channel was removed after he allegedly failed to disclose his business ties to a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive gambling site (where players could gamble with weapon skins since they had monetary value), which he promoted during his streams.

In a lesser offense, Varga was warned by Twitch for violating its policy against "sexually suggestive content, content involving self-harm, and content involving racist symbols."

As reported by Polygon, Twitch's counter-complaint (which was filed on May 2) says it handled Varga’s ban properly demanding “an award of compensatory damages” for harm Varga brought upon the company and Twitch users. Twitch also stated that any supposed damages alluded to in Varga’s lawsuit are “vague, uncertain, imaginary, and speculative.”

The counter-complaint also argues that Varga was warned and received penalties a year in advance “for streaming content that violated his contract with Twitch, Twitch’s Terms of Service and its Rules of Conduct.”

Although the rebuttal doesn't go into how much the company is looking for in redresses, Twitch is asking for compensatory damages and full coverage of legal fees throughout the duration of the case. A copy of the entire counter-complaint can be seen here.