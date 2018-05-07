Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Clearing up misconceptions around motion sickness in VR

Clearing up misconceptions around motion sickness in VR

May 11, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 11, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design

Why do some people experience motion sickness when playing VR games? Although it doesn't happen every time a headset is worn, it's an issue that still plagues VR developers. Before tackling the problem, it's important to understand what exactly happens to the body when entering VR. 

VR developer Suzanne Leibrick provides helpful information through a series of tweets for devs unfamiliar with how (and why) certain people experience motion sickness in VR, while clearing up some misconceptions around the phenomenon. 

For starters, not all individuals will feel ill in VR, even if they've never put on a headset before. "One common misconception people have if they haven't tried VR at all is that VR makes all people sick," she writes. "This isn't true. It's also not true that all VR makes people who do get sick, get sick."

Technology related motion sickness happens when your sense of proprioception (where your body parts are in relation to other body parts/the world) and your visual system don't agree. This is what will cause some people to feel sick. 

"So the first cause of technology sickness would be if your HMD display doesn't track your physical movement and change accordingly very quickly," Leibrick explains. "Your tracking system has to be good, but so does the system you're running VR on. Remember, not only must I know where your head is, but display the relevant data to your eyes, too."

There's also content related motion sickness, which comes from motion where you have zero control over the camera. To combat this, Leibrick recommends teleportation as a movement system, or a joystick motion that goes forwards or backwards (although rotating through this motion may cause sickness).

Be sure to check out the entire thread here to learn more about what Lebrick has to say about motion sickness in VR -- it's worth the read! 

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[05.11.18]
[Vietnam] Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.10.18]
Outsource Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.10.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[05.10.18]
Game Design Intern


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Building and balancing Battletech's procedurally-generated missions
Retirement shouldn't be a myth for game developers
The Microsoft Store now offers digital game gifting on PC
Opinion: NeoCab and the effort to make an empathetic game about gamification


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image