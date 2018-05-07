Video: Tips and tricks for animators

When it comes to animating, every second counts. What better way to learn how to improve in-game animations and personal workflow than through rapid, rapid-fire succession?

In this GDC 2018 micro-talk session, animators Gwen Frey, Joe Han, Almudena Soria, Jalil Sadool, Kyle Chittenden, and James Benson deliver their best animation tips and tricks as fast as they can in 5-minute bursts.

Animators interested in learning as much as they can in rapid succession may appreciate that they can watch the full talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

