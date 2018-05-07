Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 11, 2018
Video: Tips and tricks for animators

May 11, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Art, Video

When it comes to animating, every second counts. What better way to learn how to improve in-game animations and personal workflow than through rapid, rapid-fire succession? 

In this GDC 2018 micro-talk session, animators Gwen Frey, Joe Han, Almudena Soria, Jalil Sadool, Kyle Chittenden, and James Benson deliver their best animation tips and tricks as fast as they can in 5-minute bursts.

Animators interested in learning as much as they can in rapid succession may appreciate that they can watch the full talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

