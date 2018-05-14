Runescape creator Jagex raises $300K for mental health charities

Runescape creator Jagex has raised £225,000 ($305,000) over the past year to help support mental health charities CPSL Mind, The Prince’s Trust, and YMCA Right Here.

The studio has been working with all three organizations on a local, national, and international level to try and affect change and support young people struggling with mental health.

The developer initially hoped to raise £150,000 ($203,000) when it launched its Charitable Giving initiative back in April 2017, but has now smashed that target by some margin.

"Our passionate and generous RuneScape community has helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for some incredible causes over the last few years," said Jagex COO, Phil Mansell.

"By focusing on supporting the mental health and wellbeing of young people through partnering with these three charities, we hope they will once again come together and help people receive the backing they need to cope with the turbulence of the world today."

You can learn more about the work being done by CPSL Mind, The Prince’s Trust, and YMCA Right Here over on the Charitable Giving website.