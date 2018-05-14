Nordisk Film continues investment spree with $18M Star Stable deal

Nordic media outfit Nordisk Film has invested €15 million ($17.9 million) into Swedish studio Star Stable Entertainment in exchange for a "substantial" minority stake.

Star Stable is the creator of Star Stable Online, a horse-themed massively multiplayer online adventure game aimed at children. It currently has over 14 million registered users in 182 counties.

The deal is the latest in a spate of investments from Nordisk Film, which is attempting to break into the games industry by sinking cash into a handful of Nordic studios.

The company kicked off its spending spree by acquiring a minority stake in Just Cause developer Avalanche, before investing in fellow Scandi developers Reto Moto, Flashbulb Games, and Multiverse.