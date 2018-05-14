Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
May 14, 2018
May 14, 2018
Chat with the developers of City of Brass at 7PM EDT

May 14, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
May 14, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

At Gamasutra, we're always excited to take a look at the work of developers who hail from overseas, and recently we took an interest in City of Brass, from Australia-based developer Uppercut Games. In case you're unfamiliar, City of Brass is a first-person dungeon crawler with procedurally generated levels that takes visual inspiration from Middle Eastern mythology.

It's a cleverly designed game with lots of smart variables that shape each playthrough, so we're eager to poke under the hood with developer Ed Orman and his associates. We'll also have a chance to quiz them about the game-making scene in the land down under, and answer any questions you have in Twitch chat at 7PM EDT. (We're going slightly later than usual to get our time zone lined up with Australia's!)

If you're interested in procedurally-generated dungeon crawlers, we hope you swing by! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

