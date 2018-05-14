id Software partnering with Mad Max dev Avalanche Studios to develop Rage 2

Rage 2 has added a fresh coat of vibrant pink paint to the infamously brown postapocalyptic landscapes of Rage, but a more colorful tone and color palette aren’t the only changes to hit the recently-announced sequel.

While the first Rage was developed by id Software alone, it looks like Rage 2 is being developed in part by Mad Max and Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios. This makes for a somewhat unusual partnership for a Bethesda-published game since the company typically only publishes games developed by other ZeniMax-owned companies.

While this isn’t the first time Avalanche has worked with Bethesda — VG247 reports that Avalanche has contributed development support to Bethesda games like Prey and Fallout 4 in the past — the Rage 2 collaboration looks to be more of a joint effort than past projects.

The partnership between id and Avalanche was confirmed by the Rage twitter account after a ResetEra user noted some fine print on the Rage 2 website that said the upcoming title was “developed in association with Avalanche Studios.” That discovery was followed shortly by an official tweet, confirming the partnership between id and Avalanche.