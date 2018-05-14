Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

id Software partnering with Mad Max dev Avalanche Studios to develop Rage 2

id Software partnering with Mad Max dev Avalanche Studios to develop Rage 2

May 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
May 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Rage 2 has added a fresh coat of vibrant pink paint to the infamously brown postapocalyptic landscapes of Rage, but a more colorful tone and color palette aren’t the only changes to hit the recently-announced sequel.

While the first Rage was developed by id Software alone, it looks like Rage 2 is being developed in part by Mad Max and Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios. This makes for a somewhat unusual partnership for a Bethesda-published game since the company typically only publishes games developed by other ZeniMax-owned companies.

While this isn’t the first time Avalanche has worked with Bethesda — VG247 reports that Avalanche has contributed development support to Bethesda games like Prey and Fallout 4 in the past — the Rage 2 collaboration looks to be more of a joint effort than past projects. 

The partnership between id and Avalanche was confirmed by the Rage twitter account after a ResetEra user noted some fine print on the Rage 2 website that said the upcoming title was “developed in association with Avalanche Studios.” That discovery was followed shortly by an official tweet, confirming the partnership between id and Avalanche. 

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.14.18]
Lead Animator
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.14.18]
Lighting Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.13.18]
VFX Artist
Wargaming Seattle
Wargaming Seattle — Redmond, Washington, United States
[05.11.18]
Design Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'BOY' was Atreus tricky to implement, says God of War director
Q&A: Making microtransactions work for players in Guild Wars 2
Researchers teach AI the art of 'interesting' level design
Blog: How we increased our review score from mid 60's to 80


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image