Pixel Game Gamer MV to be released in the US this summer

Kadokawa, the Japanese studio behind the RPG Maker engine, recently announced Pixel Game Maker MV as the newest entry to its Maker software series.

Initially making its debut during Bitsummit in Kyoto this past week, Pixel Game Maker MV is confirmed to be released in the US later this summer through Steam Early Access. This seems like a great 2D engine for game developers looking for more user-friendly options with lots of resources.

Programming knowledge isn't required for any action, and the engine comes with pixel art tools, with the option to import their own custom sprites.

Pixel Game Maker MV supports JavaScript extensions for extra customization as well, and assets from other Maker series programs, like images and music, can also be imported and used.

As it currently stands, Pixel Game Maker MV is Windows-only and will allow for commercial use.