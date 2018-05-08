Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring a Console Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Console Gameplay Engineer to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you a passionate game developer? Is making an awesome game the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning? We’re sure you’re amazing in your field, but do you see perfecting your skills as the means to making the best experiences possible? Great, we want to hear from you!

Your Day to Day

You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:

Write game, engine, and tools code using C/C++

Help design, schedule, and implement features that meet game and console requirements

Regularly debug, profile, optimize, and maintain code

Bring up the game on next gen consoles and be “the platform expert” for the rest of the development team

Develop new features and mechanics within Unreal Engine 4

Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs

Your Career Progression

Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.

Requirements

5+ years of C++ experience, console experience preferred, but not strictly required

Ability and drive to contribute towards and advance all aspects of the game

Work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Excellent programming, debugging, and optimization skills

Experience with technical requirements, APIs and hands-on development for Xbox and PlayStation consoles

Would Love to See

Experience with Unreal engine (ideally UE4)

Experience with various scripting languages (e.g. Javascript, Python, Perl, HTML)

Experience with the games industry (ideally developing first-person shooters

Education

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, physics, or related degree

Or equivalent industry experience

Benefits

Health and Wellness

Medical, Dental and Vision

401(k)

Prescription Drug Coverage

Life Insurance

Business Travel Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

Long Term Disability

Perks

Employee Referral Program

Education Reimbursement

Fitness Club Discounts

Training and Development

Commuter Incentives and Hybrid Vehicle Purchase/Lease Program

Merchandise Discounts

About our Location

Cold Iron Studios, a division of FoxNext Games, is on a mission to create games they want to play with people they love to work with. The studio was founded by three industry veterans in 2015, and has since expanded to 25+ awesome developers who are all experts in their discipline. The Cold Iron team is a diverse group of passionate gamers with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles. Currently, the team is working on a new PC and console shooter based on the Alien franchise. The team is especially excited to be entrusted with the Alien universe and to provide Alien and gaming fans with an experience they will love.

