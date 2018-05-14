Leaked photo shows new, accessible Xbox One controller

It looks as though Microsoft may have plans to release an accessible Xbox One controller soon, based on an image that was leaked today.

As reported by The Verge, Twitter user WalkingCat seemed to be the one to leak the image, which features a controller with two oversized A and B pads, a d-pad, and the standard Xbox button and navigation controls.

A three-light LED seems to suggest that some of the functionality could be customizable, and a USB port on the side might make programming relatively easy for users.

Microsoft has shown an effort to be more inclusive in the past, with the inclusion of wheelchairs and prosthetics for Xbox Live avatars.

While there's no information about a release date, it's been reported that the controller will be revealed during Microsoft's E3 presentation this year.