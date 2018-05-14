Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Leaked photo shows new, accessible Xbox One controller

Leaked photo shows new, accessible Xbox One controller

May 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

It looks as though Microsoft may have plans to release an accessible Xbox One controller soon, based on an image that was leaked today. 

As reported by The Verge, Twitter user WalkingCat seemed to be the one to leak the image, which features a controller with two oversized A and B pads, a d-pad, and the standard Xbox button and navigation controls. 

A three-light LED seems to suggest that some of the functionality could be customizable, and a USB port on the side might make programming relatively easy for users.

Microsoft has shown an effort to be more inclusive in the past, with the inclusion of wheelchairs and prosthetics for Xbox Live avatars.  

While there's no information about a release date, it's been reported that the controller will be revealed during Microsoft's E3 presentation this year. 

Related Jobs

Starfall Education Foundation
Starfall Education Foundation — San Diego, California, United States
[05.11.18]
Senior Game Designer for Educational Games
Wargaming Seattle
Wargaming Seattle — Redmond, Washington, United States
[05.11.18]
Design Director
Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[05.11.18]
Graphics Engineer
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[05.11.18]
Senior Design Specialist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'BOY' was Atreus tricky to implement, says God of War director
LawBreakers dev Boss Key Productions shuts down
Q&A: Making microtransactions work for players in Guild Wars 2
id Software partnering with Mad Max dev Avalanche Studios to develop Rage 2


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image