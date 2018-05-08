Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: A lawyer's guide to practical IP law for indies

May 14, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

The ins and outs of the world's legal systems are so complex that there's a whole profession dedicated to understanding them, and most people in that business aren't also making games.

Most indie developers can't afford to keep a legal expert on staff, but they could afford to spend some time watching lawyer Christopher Reid speak at GDC 2018 about the intricacies of intellectual property law -- and how they apply to indie devs.

It was a great talk that tried to cram as much useful info as possible about copyrights and trademarks (as well as a bit on patents, trade secrets, and more) into an hour. If you happened to miss it at GDC earlier this year, don't miss your opportunity to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

