Video: A lawyer's guide to practical IP law for indies

The ins and outs of the world's legal systems are so complex that there's a whole profession dedicated to understanding them, and most people in that business aren't also making games.

Most indie developers can't afford to keep a legal expert on staff, but they could afford to spend some time watching lawyer Christopher Reid speak at GDC 2018 about the intricacies of intellectual property law -- and how they apply to indie devs.

It was a great talk that tried to cram as much useful info as possible about copyrights and trademarks (as well as a bit on patents, trade secrets, and more) into an hour. If you happened to miss it at GDC earlier this year, don't miss your opportunity to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

