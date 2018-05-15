Bigben Interactive acquires Styx developer Cyanide for $24M

European publisher Bigben Interactive has acquired French studio Cyanide for €20 million ($23.7 million).

Bigben will acquire 100 percent of Cyanide's shares and voting rights, with half of the €20 million being paid in cash, and the other half being issued in new Bigben shares.

The publisher says the purchase will allow it to develop a "larger and more ambitious games catalog" by granting access to a number of Cyanide properties including Styx, Pro Cycling Manager, and The Council.

"This acquisition is a capital milestone in Bigben's strategy as it greatly enhances our ability to create new games that meet our ambitions in the AA segment," said company CEO and chairman, Alain Falc.

"Bigben is also proud to welcome to its Group the talents of Cyanide, one of the most creative French studios in the sector and we will be supporting their upswing towards new, even more ambitious projects."

Cyanide CEO and co-founder Patrick Pligersdorffer will continue to run the studio following the deal, with Bigben claiming the developer will be given free rein to focus on the "creative aspect" of its productions.