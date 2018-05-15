Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 15, 2018
Mafia III developer Hangar 13 expands with new Brighton studio

May 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Mafia III developer Hangar 13 has expanded its global development efforts with the opening of a new studio in Brighton

The new UK-based office will allow the developer, which is a subsidiary of publisher 2K, to tap into the region's diverse talent pool. 

Veteran game dev Nick Baynes, who spent close to five years as game director of Split/Second and Pure developer Black Rock Studio, will lead the new Brighton ensemble, collaborating directing with Hangar 13's other teams in Canada and the Czech Republic. 

"We’re incredibly excited to welcome Nick and the Brighton team into our growing Hangar 13 family," said Haden Blackman, global studio head of Hangar 13. 

"The new office allows us to tap into the rich game development talent pool throughout the United Kingdom and Europe and will lead to better, more diverse games that resonate with the widest possible audience."

Hangar 13 is currently working on an unannounced triple-A project, and says it will continue to scale up in both the U.S. and Europe at a "pace consistent with the development of the game."

