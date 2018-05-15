Gran Turismo franchise has sold 80M units in two decades

Sony's long-running racing franchise Gran Turismo has surpassed 80.4 million units in lifetime sales.

Developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the series burst onto the scene over 20 years ago with the launch of (the predictably titled) Gran Turismo in December 1997.

That debut effort featured 140 cars and 11 tracks, and went on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide. It paved the way for another six main entries, the last of which, Gran Turismo Sport, launched on the PS4 in 2017.

"It’s hard to imagine that 80.4 million copies of Gran Turismo have been played during the 20-year history of the franchise. It makes me really happy to think of the immense amount of time that has been poured into playing our games," commented series creator Kazunori Yamauchi.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation for the community, as well as our close friends and supporters within the automotive industry."