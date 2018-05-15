Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Ocelot is a home-brew console that outputs to an oscilloscope

The Ocelot is a home-brew console that outputs to an oscilloscope
May 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
May 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design

If you're a sucker for outlandish, quirky, or otherwise 'out-there' video game hardware, you'll want to feast your eyes on the Ocelot Arcade System. 

Designed and built from the ground up by Mathew Carr, the Ocelot is a unique vector-based home-brew console that outputs to an oscilloscope, resulting in some rather funky pseudo-retro visuals. 

As explained by Carr, the system uses a high-speed, precise, dual-channel DAC to generate 2D vector outputs, while two phono connectors on the side of the unit allow it to be hooked up to an oscilloscope configured in X-Y mode. 

The Ocelot's microcontroller is powerful enough to calculate and draw complex 2D and 3D wireframe graphics in real-time, and is also capable of producing four-channel polyphonic sounds. 

As for how you control the device, a 9-pin port on the front panel is compatible with Amiga and Atari joysticks, and can also power and read both Master System and Mega Drive controller pads.

Given the Ocelot is a one-of-a-kind creation, Carr has developed some exclusive titles to show off the hardware: an arcade shooter called Starlynx (shown below), and an Asteroids inspired effort dubbed Mattsteroids

You can see both titles in action by checking out Carr's in-depth Ocelot explainer, where he also reveals more about how the fascinating console works, and how he went about building it.

Related Jobs

HaptX Inc.
HaptX Inc. — San Luis Obispo, California, United States
[05.14.18]
Technical Environmental Artist - Customer Facing
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.14.18]
Level Designer
Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[05.14.18]
Software Engineer
Starfall Education Foundation
Starfall Education Foundation — San Diego, California, United States
[05.11.18]
Senior Game Designer for Educational Games


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs share the most memorable things they've had to cut from games
'BOY' was Atreus tricky to implement, says God of War director
LawBreakers dev Boss Key Productions shuts down
Q&A: Making microtransactions work for players in Guild Wars 2


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image