Discord now boasts 130M users, 85M more than one year ago

Discord has shared a handful of interesting statistics about the chat platform in celebration of its third birthday, offering devs a look at how it has evolved as a community-building tool since its first debut.

During the last year, Discord notably introduced developer-centric features, launching things like official verified servers and positioning itself as a community building tool for devs.

Since introducing the feature last October, 858 developers have created verified, game-specific servers on Discord. Since verification status is only open developer- or publisher-led servers, Discord totes the verification badge as a way for devs to create official channels for game-related communication and a place for them to grow their online communities.

The company notes that over 100 games, including games like League of Legends, Battlerite, and Warframe, have a “rich presence” on the platform overall, but Epic’s battle royale giant Fortnite boasts the largest server on the platform with 180,000 users.

Overall, Discord has gained roughly 85 million new users in just one year's time, with 130 million accounts registered on the platform versus 45 million last year. Daily active users, meanwhile, have doubled from 8.9 million in 2017 to 19 million today. More numbers (and a handy infographic) about Discord’s growth in the past year can be found on the company’s blog.