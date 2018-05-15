Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
Beat Saber sells 50,000 copies in its first week

Beat Saber sells 50,000 copies in its first week

May 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Beat Saber, the VR rhythm game developed by Hyperbolic Magnetism, has sold 50,000 copies in its first week, initially launching on May 1. 

The milestone was announced on Twitter earlier today, where the developers thanked players for their support and expressed excitement over the game's success. 

Beat Saber retails for $20 USD and is available on the Steam and Oculus Store, with plans to launch the title on other platforms in the future as well, according to Hyperbolic Magnetism's press kit

The VR game generated a lot of excitement after a teaser trailer was uploaded to YouTube back in January, showing off just enough gameplay to reveal the goal of the game, which tasks players with slashing beats (represented by small cubes) as they traveled down the screen. 

