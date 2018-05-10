Get a job: Join 505 Games as a Sr. Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Calabasas, California

External publishing producer focused on delivering on time, on budget and to a high level of quality. The Senior Producer will be required to handle several projects releasing on multiple platforms. Responsible for ensuring that core development principles are followed, removing impediments from their teams and constantly improving production process and procedures, reporting to their Executive Producer.

Key Responsibilities

Project Management

Work with development teams to produce entertaining games on time and on budget and to a high level of quality.

Work with developers to create Milestone Schedules, including key project deliverables.

Effectively track all milestones or other deliverables, ensuring focus is always on risk mitigation and proactively addressing the needs of the project. Communication of project status throughout the organization and key stakeholders is expected.

Manage licensor relationship in regards to all product approvals and development communications.

Manage multiple language sku’s in all territories worldwide and helping with 1st Party submissions in all territories.

Work with QA Manager to assure proper quality and timeframe of QA testing.

Manage any post ship game development or support needs, including live service and DLC updates

Supply all materials needed for 1st Party submissions for concept, evaluations, relevant age rating materials, pre-cert and final submission approvals.

Coordinate with submissions team on any concerns or questions from 1st party, including approval/waive issue information needs.

Partner with Brand/Marketing to acquire any needed information for 1st party brand/marketing approvals.

Work with Brand Management and Development teams to define the creative vision of the games.

Effectively communicate the core experience of the game to others including Brand, PR, Sales, Executive management, press and partner companies.

Business Development

Review new products from Business Development and provide review report on strengths and weaknesses.

Conduct onsite due diligence for potential new developers and produce a site review report on their strengths and weaknesses, opportunities and risks.

Experience in contract review and amendment processes, including negotiations to best drive results while ensuring company interests.

Continual Process optimization

In coordination with VP of Product Development, create and implement new processes and procedures across PD and throughout the organization, maintaining a continual improvement process.

Manage and mentor other Production staff.

Essential Skills and Experience Requirements:

5+ Years of game production experience. Must have managed multiple titles through the entire production process, including post launch game and content updates.

Expert knowledge of game genres and game industry conventions

Extensive experience with legal contracts and forms

Experience with and understanding of console submission standards

Must hold current Passport and be prepared to travel internationally as required

Bachelor’s degree in computing, art, design, or related fields

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.