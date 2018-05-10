Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Browser-based VR/AR/3D toolkit Amazon Sumerian now available for devs

May 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
More: VR, Console/PC, Design

Amazon Sumerian, a platform for creating VR, AR and 3D applications, is now available for developers to use after leaving several months of private beta testing today. 

Although it seems to be marketed toward the creation of training simulations and virtual assistants, it looks like developers will be able to use the toolkit to create VR/AR scenes for prototyping designs or visualizing their concepts in 3D space. 

According to Amazon, developers can use the browser-based toolkit  to create applications without any prior programming or 3D graphics skills.

Devs can also utilize Amazon services like Lex, Polly, AWS Lambda, AWS IoT, and Amazon DynamoDB in conjunction with its visual scripting tool to create character interactions. 

Completed scenes can be accessed through a URL link to Amazon’s cloud, where they can be viewed in browsers with WebGL or WebVR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, ARKit (iOS) and ARCore (Android).  

Developers interested in Amazon Sumerian can click here to learn more.

