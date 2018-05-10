Video: How EA Sports games are designed for blind players

In this GDC 2018 session, EA Sports' Karen Stevens discusses how gameplay without sight is currently possible for many popular EA titles including UFC, Need for Speed, NHL, and Madden NFL.

Stevens also describes the steps that the EA Sports' development team has taken over time in order to improve the experience of EA's blind audience, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to play.

It's an informative talk, which brings awareness around how individuals with blindness play games, and the ways their experience can be improved.

Interested developers can (and should!) watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas