Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Have a look at some of the concepts for games Boss Key never got to make

Have a look at some of the concepts for games Boss Key never got to make

May 15, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
May 15, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art

In the wake of the studio's recent closure, Boss Key Productions cofounder Cliff Bleszinski spent some time on Twitter today sharing ideas and concept art for games the Boss Key team never got a chance to make.

The work he shared offers some perspective on what folks at the studio were thinking about when they weren't working on LawBreakers or Boss Key's short-lived battle royale game Radical Heights.

It's also a good reminder that a lot of talented people worked at Boss Key, and Bleszinski directly credits former art director Tramell Ray Isaac, former lead designer Dan Nanni, and former creative director Zach Lowery as being among the collaborators on these concepts. 

The pitches themselves are a fun read, ranging from a team-based multiplayer combat game featuring giant dog-like quadripedal weapons platforms (aka DogWalkers) to VR tubing game Donuts (inspired by the timeless classic Toobin') featuring a cast of colorful anthropomorphic animals. 

We've taken the liberty of excerpting a few bits of art below, and you can find more over on Bleszinski's Twitter account.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[05.15.18]
Senior Concept Artist
Saber Interactive Spain
Saber Interactive Spain — Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain
[05.15.18]
Art Director, Madrid
Oath: A Verizon Company
Oath: A Verizon Company — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.14.18]
Principal Engineer, HTML5 Games
Oath: A Verizon Company
Oath: A Verizon Company — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.14.18]
Manager of Engineering, Full Stack


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs share the most memorable things they've had to cut from games
SteamVR adopts controller configuration options
Blog: The myth of the hero's journey
The Ocelot is a home-brew console that outputs to an oscilloscope


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image