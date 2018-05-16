Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 16, 2018
We're chatting with the devs behind Omensight at 3PM EDT

May 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Sometime back in 2016, we at Gamasutra took an interest in the indie game Stories: The Path of Destinies, from developer Spearhead Games. It was a unique, if flawed game that cleverly remixed its own levels to allow players to manipulate a branching narrative. This year, Spearhead Games has returned with a follow-up to Stories called Omensight, a time-traveling murder mystery that keeps up the hack-and-slash combat of the first game, but tasks players with investigating the death of a character who could stop the end of the world.

It's a rare example of a case where you get to watch a developer make dramatic improvements in the same genre while moving from one game to the next, and we're excited for the chance to quiz Spearhead Games' Atul Mehra and his colleagues today at 3PM EDT over on our Twitch channel about the making of Omensight

If you've got questions about pushing the boundaries of the hack-and-slash genre, be sure to drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 
 

