Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chrome temporarily rolls back audio-muting update so devs can prep for the change

Chrome temporarily rolls back audio-muting update so devs can prep for the change

May 16, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
May 16, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Audio

Google has pushed an update to Chrome that essentially rolls back an unpopular policy change from last week that automatically muted audio for auto-playing web-based apps, including many HTML 5 based games and art projects.

While this means that the web games affected by last week’s update should no longer see their audio forcibly and automatically muted, Google notes that the rollback is only a temporary measure and that it plans to re-introduce the policy change in the Chrome 70 update this October. 

“We’re doing this to give Web Audio API developers (e.g. gaming, audio applications, some RTC features) more time to update their code,” explains Google product manager John Pallett in a post. “The team here is working hard to improve things for users and developers, but in this case we didn’t do a good job of communicating the impact of the new autoplay policy to developers using the Web Audio API.”

The temporary change removes the autoplay policy from Chrome 66 for the Web Audio API, though the policy remains in effect for projects that use 'video' and 'audio' HTML tags.

Google says the policy will once again be applied to the Web Audio API in October, and that developers have until that point to update the code in their web-based games and apps according to Google’s developer guidelines

While the original audio policy change blindsided developers, the temporary rollback seeks to give them time to adapt their projects for the coming change but, as some devs pointed out last week, not everyone affected by the change has the ability, time, or resources to go back and retroactively change the code of projects already online.

Even following the rollback, many developers have voiced their complaints in Chrome’s developer forum, with some suggesting that Google should consider making the new audio policy an opt-in change rather than something that is enabled by default. Other devs mention that even a notification to let Chrome users know that the browser has automatically muted audio on a webpage would be a welcome change since the original Chrome 66 change automatically mutes audio without any sort of visual indication. 

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.15.18]
Audio Software Engineer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.10.18]
Audio Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 games worth studying for their excellent sound design
Chrome temporarily rolls back audio-muting update so devs can prep for the change
Devs share the most memorable things they've had to cut from games
Sony winding down production of physical PlayStation Vita titles


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image