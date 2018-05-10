Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 16, 2018
Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Sr. Lighting Artist

May 16, 2018 | By Staff
Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Lighting ArtistDigital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Responsibilities:

  • Work with art director and other artists to create compelling environment lighting while maintaining a consistent style throughout the game
  • Create atmospheric lighting that communicates mood, storytelling and gameplay
  • Create and manage the assets required in our post process pipeline, including colour volume textures, fog textures, HDR Skies, etc.
  • Optimization of lighting to meet performance requirements while maintaining the established look and feel
  • Adjust textures and objects as necessary for best lighting results
  • Collaborate with programming, art, and design teams to solve lighting challenges
  • Provide feedback and insight in the development of lighting pipelines and tools
  • Establish best practices and mentor other artists in the use of good lighting techniques

Qualifications:

  • 3+ years Senior level experience in game development lighting
  • Excellent understanding of real-time and pre-rendered lighting techniques (including dynamic lights, global illumination, ambient occlusion, and pre-baked light map solutions)
  • Excellent understanding of Physically Based Rendering standards and techniques.
  • Excellent understanding of the impacts of lighting on a typical game level and the ability to demonstrate problem solving in this regard.
  • A strong understanding of light, shadow, and colour, with the ability to use that understanding to create dynamic compositions.
  • Demonstrated ability to work self-directed when necessary
  • Proficient with Maya, 3ds Max (or at least one major 3D software package) & Photoshop
  • Ability to meet tight deadlines in our fast-paced environment
  • Aptitude for learning new software tools
  • Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills
  • A passion for games and the games industry
  • Must be willing to relocate to London, Ontario area

Preferred Extras:

  • Experience with level population and world building a plus
  • Strong traditional art background
  • Excellent understanding of efficient techniques for game production

Interested? Apply now.

