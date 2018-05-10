Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Sr. Lighting Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Responsibilities:

Work with art director and other artists to create compelling environment lighting while maintaining a consistent style throughout the game

Create atmospheric lighting that communicates mood, storytelling and gameplay

Create and manage the assets required in our post process pipeline, including colour volume textures, fog textures, HDR Skies, etc.

Optimization of lighting to meet performance requirements while maintaining the established look and feel

Adjust textures and objects as necessary for best lighting results

Collaborate with programming, art, and design teams to solve lighting challenges

Provide feedback and insight in the development of lighting pipelines and tools

Establish best practices and mentor other artists in the use of good lighting techniques

Qualifications:

3+ years Senior level experience in game development lighting

Excellent understanding of real-time and pre-rendered lighting techniques (including dynamic lights, global illumination, ambient occlusion, and pre-baked light map solutions)

Excellent understanding of Physically Based Rendering standards and techniques.

Excellent understanding of the impacts of lighting on a typical game level and the ability to demonstrate problem solving in this regard.

A strong understanding of light, shadow, and colour, with the ability to use that understanding to create dynamic compositions.

Demonstrated ability to work self-directed when necessary

Proficient with Maya, 3ds Max (or at least one major 3D software package) & Photoshop

Ability to meet tight deadlines in our fast-paced environment

Aptitude for learning new software tools

Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills

A passion for games and the games industry

Must be willing to relocate to London, Ontario area

Preferred Extras:

Experience with level population and world building a plus

Strong traditional art background

Excellent understanding of efficient techniques for game production

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.