Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take-Two's fortunes on the rise ahead of Red Dead Redemption 2 debut

Take-Two's fortunes on the rise ahead of Red Dead Redemption 2 debut

May 16, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
May 16, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

The folks at Take-Two Interactive have published their financials for the year ended March 31, 2018, and it appears the U.S. publisher had a good year fueled primarily by recurrent spending in games like Grand Theft Auto Online.

Notably, Take-Two reports $173.5 million (GAAP) in net income on $1.79 billion in net revenues for the year, which is just a bit more revenue and quite a bit more profit (roughly 158 percent more) than the company saw in the year prior, when it earned $67.3 million on $1.78 billion in revenues.

Recurrent consumer spending (think: sales of DLC, in-game currency, etc.) reportedly grew 63 percent to account for 42 percent of the year's total net revenue, which is quite a bit more than the 26 percent of total net revenue it accounted for last (fiscal) year.

The big revenue-generators this year were, unsurprisingly, led by Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto OnlineNBA 2K17 NBA 2K18WWE 2K18, and WWE SuperCard

GTA Online was cited as an especially over-performing earner in the fourth quarter of the year, which actually came in a bit lower year-over-year. For just the three months ending March 31st, Take-Two reported $90.9 million in net income on $540.3 million in revenues, a bit less than the $99.3 million it earned on $571.6 million in sales it saw in the same quarter a year prior. 

"During the fourth quarter, Take-Two delivered Net Bookings growth driven by increased recurrent consumer spending – including better-than-expected results from Grand Theft Auto Online,” stated company chief Strauss Zelnick in the earnings release. “Grand Theft Auto Online and NBA2K generated record results, exceeding our original expectations, and we benefited from strong ongoing sales of Grand Theft Auto V and other catalog titles."

In the year ahead, the company aims to hit $180-$211 million in profits on $2.5-$2.6 billion in revenue, driven largely by recurrent spending and the debut of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 in late October. 

Related Jobs

SMU Guildhall
SMU Guildhall — Plano, Texas, United States
[05.16.18]
Professor of Practice
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.16.18]
Video Game Data Scientist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.16.18]
Director of Design
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.16.18]
QA Contractor


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 games worth studying for their excellent sound design
Mobile games continue to drive rising online game revenue for Tencent
Chrome temporarily rolls back audio-muting update so devs can prep for the change
Devs share the most memorable things they've had to cut from games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image