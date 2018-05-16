Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 16, 2018
Omensight's developers discuss making a murder mystery in just 18 months

May 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Omensight, the new game from Stories: Path of Destinies developer Spearhead Games, was an 18 month effort that managed to clearly build on the strengths of its predecessor. Since we were intrigued by the premise of an 'action murder mystery' with mechanics you typically see in hack-and-slash games, we decided to invite the games' developers onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel earlier today for a chat about their development process. 

Spearhead Games co-creator Malik Boukhira was kind enough to join us for that discussion, which you can now watch in its entirety up above. As it turns out, Boukhira told us that Omensight only took a total of 18 months to develop, and was able to share some of the methods Spearhead Games used to create assets quickly and manage a sprawling array of narrative scenarios. 

If you're curious about how everything from studying the animation of Street Fighter, to Wing Chun, to hard-boiled detective novels influenced the development of Omensight, be sure to give it a watch! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

