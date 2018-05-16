Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take-Two CEO: Legal (e)sports gambling 'meaningfully positive' for games

Take-Two CEO: Legal (e)sports gambling 'meaningfully positive' for games

May 16, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
May 16, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

"In terms of the recent Supreme Court decision on the potential for sports gambling: this will now be left to the states, we certainly think it’s a good decision, we think there may indeed be an influence, and a meaningfully positive influence, on our business."

- Take-Two Interactive chief Strauss Zelnick, speaking during a recent conference call with investors.

This week the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law banning most states from legalizing gambling on (e)sports events, and Take-Two chief Strauss Zelnick seems to be all about it.

Notably, following the publication of Take-Two's full-year financial report today Zelnick told a conference call full of investors that legalized gambling on esports may have a "meaningfully positive influence" on the company's business.

“In terms of the recent Supreme Court decision on the potential for sports gambling: this will now be left to the states, we certainly think it’s a good decision, we think there may indeed be an influence, and a meaningfully positive influence, on our business," Zelnick said. "However, it’s not in our current sights, we don’t have any expectations right now, [we’re] simply observing that there are potential opportunities in the future. And I’d be very surprised if sports gambling didn’t intersect with the industry at some point in the relatively near future.”

This sort of polite enthusiasm seems like a good sign for those who feel publisher involvement is key to effective eSports gambling regulation, though it remains to be seen how a company like Take-Two might involve itself in gambling on its games when such gambling is legal in some states and not others.

Zelnick was responding to a broader question about the state of Take-Two's esports business (which encompasses ventures like the NBA 2K eLeague), which he said was on the rise.

"In terms of where monetization can come from, I think your expectations would properly be sponsorship, which is going well," he said. "It's early days but it's going very well, and media rights, also going well, and then eventually, depending on the level of success of course, you could imagine event-related revenue, merchandise and the like. But again, it’s early days."

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[05.16.18]
Head of Community Development
FoxNext
FoxNext — Playa Vista, California, United States
[05.16.18]
Executive Producer of External Development, Indie Games
SMU Guildhall
SMU Guildhall — Plano, Texas, United States
[05.16.18]
Professor of Practice
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.16.18]
Video Game Data Scientist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 games worth studying for their excellent sound design
Mobile games continue to drive rising online game revenue for Tencent
Chrome temporarily rolls back audio-muting update so devs can prep for the change
Devs share the most memorable things they've had to cut from games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image