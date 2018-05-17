GTA V has sold over 95 million copies worldwide

Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 95 million copies worldwide since launching back in 2013.

Publisher Take-Two broke the news in a recent earnings call, where company CEO and chairman Strauss Zelnick suggested the title's longevity is rooted in the broad appeal of the core game and GTA Online.

Indeed, the publisher's latest financials showed GTA Online -- the multiplayer portion of Rockstar's open-world effort -- is still a huge growth driver, with Take-Two revealing the title generated "record results" during the fourth quarter of the year.

"Grand Theft Auto has sold in over 95 million unites and according to others apart from us, it's the highest growth and most profitable entertainment product ever made of any sort," commented Zelnick.

"So it's not only exciting to a small core, it’s exciting to a very, very broad audience. You can approach Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto Online in any number of ways. And if you are a hardcore gamer, you can find it super compelling and if you are somewhat more casual you can find the experience super compelling and there is so much there now."

Since launching five years ago, Rockstar has continued to update GTA Online with regular content drops. It also re-released GTA V for current-get consoles, packing in new features such as a first-person mode and graphical improvements.