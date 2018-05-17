Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 17, 2018
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 won't offer a single-player campaign

May 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 developer Treyarch has confirmed earlier rumors that the upcoming first-person shooter won’t include a traditional single-player campaign, opting instead to deliver narrative exclusively through multiplayer experiences. 

The developer discussed the shift, a series-first for Call of Duty, with GamesRadar ahead of a live streamed event today, explaining that the game will instead offer solo missions for each of its ‘specialist’ playable characters that drive the narrative forward.

“There’s a story here, but it’s being told inside of the multiplayer universe,” says Treyarch chairman Mark Lamia. He notes that the solo missions aim to give players a way to master the different offerings of each playable specialist while also allowing them to explore the stories of each character inside what the studio describes as a “narrative fiction wrapper.”

Treyarch also announced that the zombie-fighting hoard mode will also be making a return to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and, while not a true-to-form single-player campaign, will offer players the option of playing solo with a team of NPCs as teammates. 

