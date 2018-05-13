Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
Weekly Jobs Roundup: FoxNext, Telltale, and more are hiring now!

Weekly Jobs Roundup: FoxNext, Telltale, and more are hiring now!

May 17, 2018 | By Staff
May 17, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Indie, Programming, Art, Production, Business/Marketing

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Principal Engineer (HTML5 Games)Oath

Location: Seattle, Washington

Oath is looking for a senior game developer with deep engineering expertise in both web and native game platform development. This role is full-time contract with option to full-time permanent. Applicants should be versed in the dark arts of JavaScript performance optimization as well as understand how to coax a few extra frames per second out of a game written for Unity, Unreal, or raw C++.

VFX Artist, Telltale Games

Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale is looking for an artist with strong 3D graphics knowledge an experience creating VFX in modern game engines to join its team in California as a VFX Artist. This role would require a developer to create artwork used for visual effects, implement visual effects in games, organize and track VFX production, create technical animation, and more. 

QA Contractor, Phosphor Studios

Location: Seattle Washington

The Brookhaven Experiment developer Phosphor Studios is looking for QA Testers to join its studio and help it developer multiple VR and online multiplayer projects. The Chicago-based team is looking for someone with QA experience, ideally with at least an associates degree, to run test pans and provide written feedback on defets, playability, and software performance.

Executive Producer of External Development (Indie Games), FoxNext

Location: Playa Vista, California

FoxNext Games is seeking an Executive Director of Indie Games External Development to kick-off and manage the independent games business within the company's External Development team. This individual should have considerable experience working in the video games space demonstrating success launching and managing successful games with a primary focus on independent games.  The candidate requires a deep understanding of game design and development across multiple genres and platforms. 

Head of Community Development, Skydance Interactive

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Do you love building game communities? Do you have a track record of doing so successfully through both internal and external teams? Skydance Interactive may have the perfect role for you. The Head of Community Development owns the studio’s relationship with its current and future players. Functional areas of focus include influencer management, experiential marketing, and channel strategy. Key outcomes: authentic communications, vibrant channel experiences, strong net promoters, and player retention.

