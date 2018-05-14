Video: The visual development of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

In this GDC 2013 sponsored session, Hideo Kojima is joined by fellow Kojima Productions staff Hideki Sasaki, Masayuki Suzuki and Junji Tago to demonstrate and discuss the workflow and development process behind Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes using the Fox Engine.

The talk goes over the key components and methods Kojima Productions utilized in the graphics arena to create the visuals for Ground Zeroes, including an overview of how assets were created and what kind of rendering techniques were used.

Developers interested in learning about the production of Ground Zeroes can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

