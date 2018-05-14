Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
Video: The visual development of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

May 17, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2013 sponsored session, Hideo Kojima is joined by fellow Kojima Productions staff Hideki Sasaki, Masayuki Suzuki and Junji Tago to demonstrate and discuss the workflow and development process behind Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes using the Fox Engine.

The talk goes over the key components and methods Kojima Productions utilized in the graphics arena to create the visuals for Ground Zeroes, including an overview of how assets were created and what kind of rendering techniques were used. 

Developers interested in learning about the production of Ground Zeroes can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

