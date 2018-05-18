Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Battlegrounds mobile attracting over 10 million daily active users

May 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has surpassed 10 million daily active users (DAU).

Developer PUBG Corp and publisher Tencent broke the news in a tweet, and explained the latest figures don't include users in China -- where the game has been targeted by hackers and cheaters

The popular battle royale title landed on smartphones in March this year, at around the same time as its main competitor Fortnite

Although it's not clear how Fortnite is faring in terms of DAUs, we do know Epic's zany last-man-standing effort has earned $50 million in under two months, with players spending an average of $1 million per day so far. 

Anayltics outfit Sensor Tower believes Fortnite is more effective at monetizing its users than Battlegrounds, with Fortnite employing limited-time content drops over the more conventional cosmetic loot boxes seen in Battlegrounds.

"[Fortnite's] approach is proving to be significantly more lucrative than the aforementioned loot box model used in the game’s largest rival, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," explained the company.

"Battlegrounds mobile only earned about 20 percent of Fortnite's first week revenue during its initial seven days with in-app purchases, despite its significantly larger global player base on iOS."

