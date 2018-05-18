Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
OrangeGames picks up majority stake in Habbo dev Sulake

May 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Business/Marketing

Dutch digital content company and publisher OrangeGames has picked up a majority stake in Habbo creator Sulake. 

It's not clear how much OrangeGames shelled out for its chunk of the Finnish studio, which also created the free-to-play social adventure Hotel Hideaway

Habbo has amassed over 270 million registered accounts since launching in 2000, while Hotel Hideaway currently boasts more than 300,000 monthly active users. 

OrangeGames board member Joost Merks explained the company now hopes to introduce those social communities to even bigger audiences. 

Telecommunications outfit Elisa, which previously acquired Sulake back in 2013, will retain a minority stake.

