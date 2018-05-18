Xbox stat tracker explores how much time players invest in campaign modes

Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

In wake of the news that Call of Duty developer Treyarch isn't planning on including a campaign mode in Black Ops 4, True Achievements took a look at how many of its users typically play campaigns anyway. 

The unofficial achievement tracker pulled from its own data reserves to analyze what percentage of overall campaign-related trophies Xbox players typically earned during their time with a number of single player and multiplayer games.

While the data does paint an interesting picture of how far people tend to progress in campaign modes, the numbers themselves should be taken with a grain of salt. The Xbox-centric report doesn’t list how many players it’s pulling its data from, and the numbers themselves are potentially skewed by privacy settings on Xbox’s end or the opt-in trophy tracking data gathered by True Achievements' platform.

Additionally, it seems that the ‘Story Participation Average’ metric that True Achievements uses here could likely include all campaign-related trophies, including higher difficulty or side-quest bound trophies that may not be required for a full playthrough of any given game. 

With that all in mind, the data gathered by True Achievements shows that, looking at games in the Call of Duty series since Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 3 had the highest Story Participation Average with an average of 36 percent of storyline achievements unlocked by players. Black Ops 3 had the lowest percentage for the series at 4 percent while the most recent release, Call of Duty: WWII, had 29 percent.

True Achievements does note that Black Ops 3 handles achievements differently than most games in the series, however, something that likely contributed to its low story participation average, but even so only 9 percent of tracked players earned the achievement for beating the game on any difficulty setting.

The report also dives into how that story participation metric plays out in other series, many of which are primarily single-player titles. Those games can be found in the graph below, with the Mass Effect series boasting the highest story participation average at 50 percent and the side-quest riddled Fallout series claiming the lowest slot with only 16 percent.

The numbers are at their most interesting when True Achievements breaks down a series into individual games, however. So while the Batman Arkham series only hits 33 percent story participation for the series as a whole, the very first game (Batman: Arkham Asylum) saw 58.14 story participation and the most recent game (Batman: Arkham Knight) only 28.77 percent. 

