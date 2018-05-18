ADL partners with Global Game Jam, NYU's Game Center to reduce hate in games

Following the completion of its first game jam last year, the Anti-Defamation League's Center for Technology and Society team (CTS) is collaborating with the Global Game Jam and NYU's Game Center to mobilize games to fight hate and bias.

In an effort to collaborate more directly with the development community, the CTS is partnering with the Global Game Jam to expand its game jam from 2017, where over 20 games were created to embody anti-bias and anti-bullying themes. Another game jam will be held this year, although no dates have been released yet.

Adding to its mission statement, The CTS is also collaborating with NYU’s Game Center to create a semester-long course in Fall 2018, which will incorporate ADL’s work into new game related media designed for impact.

The ADL will also be working with the International Game Developer’s Association (IGDA) to create new, developer focused programming to fight hate and bias in the game community as well.

With these new partnerships in place it seems the ADL hopes to see an improvement against the continuous problems with hate and harassment seen within the games community after GamerGate, citing a desire to make games better use them as a method to reduce hate and bias.

For more information about the ADL's mission statement, click here.