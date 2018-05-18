Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 18, 2018
Oculus adds DLC support to mobile store, Rift support soon to follow

May 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
VR

Newsbrief: The Oculus Mobile Store now allows developers to launch new downloadable content for games and apps already live on the platform.

The beta release allows developers to introduce two kinds of DLC to games on the Oculus Mobile Store, sellable and implementation-detail, that can either be purchased or downloaded as a player progresses through a game.

The company notes that introducing DLC to its storefront should provide developers on the platform with a way to both expand the offerings of their existing games and increase the money they earn from the platform. 

Right now, DLC is only available for platforms like the Oculus Go and Gear VR that use the Oculus Mobile Store, but the company says that a similar update for the Oculus Rift's store is "coming soon". More details on how developers can implement the changes into their own projects can be found on the Oculus Blog. 

