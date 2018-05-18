Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 18, 2018
Microsoft's next Halo game is an arcade cabinet

Microsoft's next Halo game is an arcade cabinet

May 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Microsoft announced yesterday that its next game in the Halo franchise is actually an arcade-exclusive light-gun shooter titled Halo: Fireteam Raven, launching exclusively to Dave & Busters arcades in the United States and Canada sometime this summer. 

In Fireteam Raven, players are tasked with fighting alongside Master Chief during the events of Halo: Combat Evolved, and guns will include needlers, magnums, and warthog-mounted turrets.

According to Microsoft's announcement, Halo: Fireteam Raven is a collaboration between Raw Thrills, one of the few remaining arcade-game producers in the United States, and Play Mechanix "in close collaboration with 343 Industries." 

The coin-operated cabinet is quite large, housing a 130 inch ultra-wide, 4K-resolution monitor which includes four seated-turret controllers.

 

