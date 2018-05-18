Gamelynx raises $1.2 million to develop esports games on mobile

Gamelynx has raised $1.2 million toward its goal of creating team-based competitive games on mobile platforms in an effort to make esports more accessible and global.

Among the company’s main investors are Riot Games, Y Combinator, Skycatcher Fund, and M Ventures.

Other investors include Leaf Ventures, Everblue Esports Ventures, and Lyle Fong, co-founder of mobile games studio Hobo Labs, Lithium, and Gamers.com.

As reported by VentureBeat, Gamelynx hopes to use the accessibility of mobile platforms to diversifying the offerings for competitive players, where mobile esports are currently oversaturated by smaller-scale MOBAs similar to what already exist on PC.

"As the line between mobile and PC/console continues to blur, the portability and accessibility of mobile creates an even brighter future for competitive gaming and esports," writes Alexander Mistakidis, CEO of Gamelynx and former developer at Riot Games.

The studio is reportedly working on its first competitive multiplayer game, with launch details coming later on this year.