Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gamelynx raises $1.2 million to develop esports games on mobile

Gamelynx raises $1.2 million to develop esports games on mobile

May 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Gamelynx has raised $1.2 million toward its goal of creating team-based competitive games on mobile platforms in an effort to make esports more accessible and global.

Among the company’s main investors are Riot Games, Y Combinator, Skycatcher Fund, and M Ventures.

Other investors include Leaf Ventures, Everblue Esports Ventures, and Lyle Fong, co-founder of mobile games studio Hobo Labs, Lithium, and Gamers.com. 

As reported by VentureBeat, Gamelynx hopes to use the accessibility of mobile platforms to diversifying the offerings for competitive players, where mobile esports are currently oversaturated by smaller-scale MOBAs similar to what already exist on PC. 

"As the line between mobile and PC/console continues to blur, the portability and accessibility of mobile creates an even brighter future for competitive gaming and esports," writes Alexander Mistakidis, CEO of Gamelynx and former developer at Riot Games.  

The studio is reportedly working on its first competitive multiplayer game, with launch details coming later on this year. 

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[05.18.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — 95113, California, United States
[05.18.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[05.18.18]
Senior Content Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[05.18.18]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Adding and computing online skill rankings for Inversus Deluxe
ESRB points devs toward IARC ratings as it looks to phase out short-form option
Valve threatens to pull games now deemed 'sexually explicit' from Steam
Battlegrounds mobile attracting over 10 million daily active users


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image