May 18, 2018
Watch Scavenger Studio discuss making Darwin Project a watchable game

May 18, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Among the array of Battle Royale games populating the landscape right now, Darwin Project has stuck out on platforms like Twitch even while Fortnite and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds dominate the popular conversation. Though still in Early Access, Darwin Project has proved worth watching because, per its developer, it's a game that's literally designed to be watched. 

With a cap of 10 players, a 'game director' actively participating in each game, and XP rewards for the number of people who watch your performance, Darwin Project does a sufficient job distinguishing itself not only from other Battle Royale titles but other multiplayer games as well. 

Because of Darwin Project's unique flavor, we were interested in talking to developer Scavenger Studio about their development process for making these unique mechanics work in an Early Access game over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. For your viewing pleasure, we've archived that conversation with lead developers Simon Deveau and Keane Tan for watching up above. 

If you're interested in learning about making game design that's fun to watch, not just play, surviving Early Access, and building Director Modes, be sure to watch! And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 
 

