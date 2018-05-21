Adult Swim acquires Pocket Mortys dev Big Pixel Studios

Newsbrief: Adult Swim has acquired Big Pixel Studios, the developer behind the Pocket Mortys game based on the Rick And Morty animated series, for an undisclosed sum.

In a press release, Adult Swim notes that the acquisition will bolster its in-house development efforts and comes as part of the company’s plans to increase its investment in video games. That release also notes that the decision to pick up Big Pixel Studios also comes in part from the company’s growing focus on “creating more multi-platform content with Adult Swim’s popular IP.”

Following the acquisition, the Big Pixel Studios team plans to continue working on new features for Pocket Mortys on iOS and Android in addition to working on new games under the Adult Swim label.