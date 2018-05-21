Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Adult Swim acquires Pocket Mortys dev Big Pixel Studios

Adult Swim acquires Pocket Mortys dev Big Pixel Studios

May 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
May 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Adult Swim has acquired Big Pixel Studios, the developer behind the Pocket Mortys game based on the Rick And Morty animated series, for an undisclosed sum. 

In a press release, Adult Swim notes that the acquisition will bolster its in-house development efforts and comes as part of the company’s plans to increase its investment in video games. That release also notes that the decision to pick up Big Pixel Studios also comes in part from the company’s growing focus on “creating more multi-platform content with Adult Swim’s popular IP.”

Following the acquisition, the Big Pixel Studios team plans to continue working on new features for Pocket Mortys on iOS and Android in addition to working on new games under the Adult Swim label. 

Related Jobs

Kaneva
Kaneva — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[05.21.18]
Software Engineer, Game Development
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation — Espoo, Finland
[05.21.18]
User Research Specialist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.21.18]
Lead Animator
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.21.18]
Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What makes a great idle animation? Devs share their favorites
Tencent acquires majority stake in Path of Exile dev Grinding Gear
Blog: How we created a bullet hell brawler
Adding and computing online skill rankings for Inversus Deluxe


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image