Get a job: Kaneva is hiring a Software Engineer

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Kaneva is building a unique game platform for enabling social casino games on mobile, web and VR. Our Atlanta, GA based team includes industry veterans as well as recent college graduates that share a passion for building one of the most innovative game platforms in the world. Download and play CasinoLife Poker, our highly rated game on IOS, Android or Facebook.



Kaneva is looking for an exceptionally skilled and enthusiastic Software Engineer to be part of a dynamic software development team. The ideal candidate is an outstanding software engineer with a track record in working on building games in an MMO/FPS/RPG type of game platform. You have a knowledge of game and human factors design theory and tools, possess strong leadership skills, production-sensibilities, and the talent to produce and implement the highest quality work. You are open to working on interesting projects ranging from game development to cryptocurrency implementations that span various technology stacks.



You should be able to work independently and be comfortable with taking direction and critique on your code and designs. You’ll be sharing your hard-earned knowledge while working within a highly collaborative, multidisciplinary team of designers, artists, game producers, product managers and programmers as you continue to develop your skill set by learning from your teammates.

Responsibilities

Work closely with the Game Producer and executive team to develop features for the game platform.

Work directly with our Studio lead on tuning and improving the game system user experience

Work with all areas of product engineering, as well as game feature development goals and execution.

Create documentation to clearly communicate ideas and goals to team.

Spearhead and deliver work on time within a schedule.

Develop data-gathering methods for user experience enhancements and tuning through split testing then implement changes based on the data.

Basic Qualifications

2 - 5 years of experience as software engineer.

Experience with Unity and C#.

Experience with developing software in a Test Driven Development (TDD) environment.

Strong methodology and problem-solving ability, with focus on technical design

Understanding and passion for the competitive, multiplayer game landscape.

Strong communications skills to work with and across teams

Undergraduate or graduate degree in Computer Science or Computation Media is preferred

Preferred Qualifications

Experience working in a fast-paced Agile software delivery environment

