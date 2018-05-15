Video: The combat design of DOOM

In this GDC 2018 session, id Software's Kurt Loudy & Jake Campbell go into the philosophy behind the combat design of 2016's DOOM and its implementation, and discuss the possibility for its inclusion in multiple genres.

The talk discusses "push forward combat," an approach to combat design resulted from tearing down genre conventions like regenerating health, reloading and cover, putting the focus instead on the player taking what they need from enemies.

It's an interesting dive into how this approach to FPS combat design emphasized brutality, aggression and speed. Developers interested in learning about the combat design of DOOM can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

