Video: The combat design of DOOM

May 21, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 session, id Software's Kurt Loudy & Jake Campbell go into the philosophy behind the combat design of 2016's DOOM and its implementation, and discuss the possibility for its inclusion in multiple genres.

The talk discusses "push forward combat,"  an approach to combat design resulted from tearing down genre conventions like regenerating health, reloading and cover, putting the focus instead on the player taking what they need from enemies. 

It's an interesting dive into how this approach to FPS combat design emphasized brutality, aggression and speed. Developers interested in learning about the combat design of DOOM can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

