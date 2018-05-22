Avalanche forms Malmo studio to focus on 'flexible' projects

Just Cause and Mad Max developer Avalanche has opened a new game studio in Malmo.

The new opening will join the company's other offices in New York and Stockholm, and will focus on "relatively small and flexible projects" built around triple-A production values.

Sara Ponnert will lead the Malmo branch as studio manager, having previously held down roles at games publisher Pan Vision and Sony Ericsson Mobile.

She'll now be tasked with building Avalanche's new office from the ground up, starting by helping a core team of senior developers relocate from Stockholm.

The news comes shortly after Avalanche was revealed to be co-developing Rage 2 alongside id Software.