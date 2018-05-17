Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Disbelief is hiring a Junior Programmer

May 22, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Junior Programmer, Disbelief

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Disbelief is a game development studio focusing on contracting and consulting services. We’ve worked with both AAA and independent studios to help their projects ship. Notable projects we’ve worked on include Gears of War 4, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and Perception.

At Disbelief, we’re problem-solvers, first and foremost. We like to dive in to figure out the reasons something isn’t working before fixing it. We take pride in solving problems others can't. We value a sensible work-life balance and work environment. We work with leading-edge technologies to make them perform at the top of their capabilities.

Currently, we’re looking for a junior programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Chicago, IL. Junior programmers at Disbelief are called on to develop and debug in a variety of areas from gameplay to core engine programming. You are expected to learn new systems and projects as you grow as a developer, with support and training from more senior members of the team. Most importantly, you will work to solve problems with the help of the team.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Clearly communicate your work to others
  • Debug code
  • Estimate task work
  • Consider performance when writing code
  • Document your code

Skills and Requirements:

  • BA/BS in Computer Science, or equivalent experience
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
  • Some type of systems programming in any language.
  • Good understanding of C++
  • Knowledge of version control with P4, git, or equivalent

Remote:

No, but we do enjoy working from home up to two days a week, when project constraints allow.

Visa Sponsorship:

No

Technologies:

Most of our work is C++ of varying standards with a sprinkling of other languages as needed for tooling. We do a lot of graphics programming work, using shader languages and platform graphics APIs. Since we often are debugging the lower levels of systems, being able to read x64 or ARM assembly is useful. Primarily we work with Unreal Engine 4, but we also work with Unity and custom game engines. Our work uses rendering, physics, audio, VR, AR, and other APIs frequently. Our primary platforms are PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and VR/AR devices.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

